Amazon Prime Instant Video Expands Download Option

Amazon said it is the first SVOD streaming service to offer a download option for iOS and Android devices that enables subs to view movies and TV shows while they are offline.

That option is now available for Amazon Prime Video’s iOS and Android offerings for smartphones and tablets for no added charge, the company said, noting that Prime members have already been able to download video on Fire devices.

Amazon’s new download options keep it ahead of SVOD-OTT service Netflix, though Netflix has already indicated that it has no near-term plans to go the download route. Cliff Edwards, Netflix’s director of corporate communications and technology, told TechRadar late last year that “It’s never going to happen,” when asked if the service was considering an offline viewing capability.

