Amazon Prime Debuts 'Solos' Trailer

Amazon Prime has released the first video trailer for its new sci-fi series Solos, which debuts on the streaming service May 21.

The series follows seven characters who are seemingly alone but realize that even during their most isolated moments, they are all connected through the human experience, said network officials.

Solos stars Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anthony Mackie and Anne Hathaway.

