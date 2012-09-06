Amazon Lights Up Kindle Fire HD Tablets

Looking to step up the pressure on Apple's

market-defining iPad with aggressive pricing, Amazon on Thursday introduced

new models of the Kindle Fire tablet, including one with an 8.9-inch screen and

dual Wi-Fi antennas designed for streaming HD video.

The Kindle Fire HD includes either 16 or 32 GB of storage.

The tablet will start at $199 for a 7-inch model and $299 for the 8.9-inch

unit. A new 7-inch Kindle Fire with 6 GB of storage will cost $159 -- $40

cheaper than the initial model.

In addition, Amazon showed off a Kindle Fire model with

built-in 4G LTE connectivity, which will run $499 with 32 GB of storage and an

8.9-inch screen. Data plans for the 4G model will cost $49.99 per year, with

service provided by AT&T.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.