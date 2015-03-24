Amazon Lights Up Fire TV Upgrades

Amazon said it will unleash a batch of new features for the Fire TV box and Fire TV Stick in the “coming weeks,” and announced that it has begun to sell the Fire TV Stick in the U.K., Germany and Austria.

Coming by way of an “over-the-air software update,” the platform's new features include expandable USB storage (for the Amazon Fire TV box) for apps and games, and the ability for users to connect both models to hotel — or dorm — room supplied WiFi connections that require Web authentication. Amazon said the latter feature will be supported at “most major hotels” and “some universities.”

The upgrade also includes support for wireless Bluetooth headphones (for the Fire TV box), matching up with a similar feature offered on the Roku 3, curated Prime Playlists, a new PIN entry screen that hides the numbers selected and a shortcut that lets users put the devices to sleep mode or enable display mirroring by pressing and holding the remote’s “Home” button.

