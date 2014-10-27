Amazon Lights Up $39 Fire TV Stick

Amazon, taking competitive aim at similar streaming dongles from Google and Roku, has launched the Fire TV Stick, an HDMI-based media adapter that will sell for $39.

Amazon began to take pre-orders on Monday (Oct. 27), and will begin to ship the new product on Nov. 19.

Undercutting the price of the Google Chromecast temporarily, Amazon said it is selling the Fire TV for $19 each for two days to new and existing Prime members. The Chromcast regularly sells for $35, though Amazon is currently selling Google’s streaming adapter to Prime members for $28.32.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.