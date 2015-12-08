Amazon Launches Streaming Partners Program With Showtime, Starz

Amazon announced Tuesday it has launched an over-the-top subscription streaming program called Streaming Partners Program.

The program allows Amazon Prime members to add OTT services, such as Showtime and Starz, to their membership. Both Showtime and Starz are available for $8.99 monthly.

“The way people watch TV is changing, and customers need an easier way to subscribe to and enjoy multiple streaming subscriptions,” said Michael Paull, VP of digital video at Amazon. “With the Streaming Partners Program, we’re making it easy for video providers to reach highly engaged Prime members, many of whom are already frequent streamers, and we’re making it easier for viewers to watch their favorite shows and channels.”

At launch, joining Showtime and Starz as partners are A+E Network’s Lifetime Movie Club; AMC’s Shudder and SundanceNow Doc Club; Gaia; RLJ Entertainment’s Acorn TV, Urban Movie Channel and Acacia TV; DramaFever; Tribeca Short List; Cinedigm’s Dove Channel, Docurama and CONtv; Smithsonian Earth; IndieFlix Shorts; Curiosity Stream; Qello; FlixFling’s Cinefest, Nature Vision, Warriors and Gangsters, Dox, Monsters and Nightmares; BroadbandTV’s Hooplakidz Plus; DEFY Media’s ScreenJunkies Plus; Gravitas’ Film Forum, Daring Docs, Fear Factory, and Ring TV Boxing.