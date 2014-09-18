Amazon Launches New Kindles, Tablets

In the run-up to the holiday season, Amazon has launched a slew of new Kindles and tablets that start for as little as $99 for a Fire HD tablet with a six inch screen and $79 for a new Kindle.

The launches highlight both the increasing availability of inexpensive tablets and the use of faster processors that can power many new features.

The new Fire tablets include the new Fire HD, which Amazon is billing as the most powerful tablet under $100. It comes in a 6” and 7” screen sizes, with the 6" priced $99 and 7" for $139. Both come in five colors: black, white, cobalt, magenta, and citron.

At the higher end, Amazon launched Fire HDX 8.9, priced at $379, with a powerful quad-core 2.5 GHz processor and a 70% faster graphics engine.

“The team has packed an incredible amount of technology and innovation into the new Fire HDX—an exclusive HDX display, a powerful quad-core processor, a 70% faster graphics engine, exceptional audio with Dolby Atmos, and the fastest Wi-Fi—and it’s still startlingly light,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com founder and CEO said in a statement. “Fire HDX combines best-in-class hardware with exclusive features and services from Fire OS 4 including Firefly, the Mayday button, Family Library, ASAP, and more.”

The fourth tablet is the Fire HD Kids Edition, which is priced at $149 for a 6” tablet and $189 for a 7” screen.

The new Kindles include the Amazon’s thinnest and most advanced Kindle, the new Kindle Voyage priced at $199 and the new $79 Kindle.

The new products are currently available for pre-order, with shipping expected in October.