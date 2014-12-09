Amazon Launches 4K

Amazon gave 4K TV owners something to cheer about Tuesday with the launch of movies and TV shows in the Ultra HD format, including several titles that will be available for free to subscribers to Amazon’s Prime service.

The offering, streamed through Amazon’s Instant Video app, is compatible with select UHD connected TVs from LG Electronics, Samsung and Sony.

Amazon announced earlier this year that Prime customers would get access to some 4K content as part of their subscriptions. The free-to-Prime-subs offering includes the sophomore season of Amazon original Alpha House, Transparent, and children’s series Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street. Prime Instant Video also has exclusive online-only subscription rights to BBC’s Orphan Black in the new format.

