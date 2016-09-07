Amazon Integrates Alexa Into Fire TV Products

Amazon has announced a series of firmware upgrades for its Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick products, including the addition of voice search for more than 75 channels and apps, and Alexa voice control for Amazon Video, allowing subscribers to fast forward and rewind without a remote.

Additionally, the upgrades include customized content recommendations for Netflix, HBO and others, with subscriber viewing history resulting in personalized recommendations on the Fire TV home page.

“Customers have told us they love having access to the wide selection of apps, games, and Alexa skills on Amazon Fire TV, and they love how easy it is to find their favorite shows with universal voice search,” said Marc Whitten, VP of Amazon Fire TV, in a statement. “Now, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to find their favorite content with universal voice search across 75 apps and channels, and a new, simple way to see recommendations from Netflix, HBO Go, and HBO Now right on the home screen.”

Scott Mirer, VP of device partner ecosystem at Netflix, added: “At Netflix, we are always seeking new ways to help connect people with stories they’ll love. Now, Fire TV customers have more ways to discover great TV shows and movies on Netflix through personalized recommendations available in a custom row right on the home page or through universal voice search – making it more convenient for them to find their favorite show on Netflix.”

The firmware upgrades also include a sports update feature using Alexa, allowing users to get scores and game info for specific teams on the Fire TV home page.