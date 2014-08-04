Amazon Fire TV Sparks Up More Content

Amazon said it has more than doubled the app selection for its Fire TV box since the device’s debut about four months ago, and has recently added apps such as WATCH Disney Channel, WATCH Disney, Jr., MLB.TV, Animal Planet L!ve and WWE Network.

Amazon has also nabbed an exclusive to Flappy Birds Family, a version of the popular (and frustratingly difficult) game that was pulled from other platforms because its creator, Dong Nguyen, was concerned that it was too addictive and wanted to back away from a surge of media attention about the game. Other games added to the Fire TV mix include Dungeon Quest, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and The Bard’s Tale.

Amazon said it expects to add several apps to the Fire TV menu before the end of the year, including WATCH ABC, WATCH ABC Family, NFL Now, A&E, Lifetime, Outside TV, Young Hollywood, North Face TV, Fashion TV, Green TV and Dailymotion.

