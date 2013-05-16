Amazon Expands NBCU Agreement

Amazon.com has inked an expanded content licensing agreement with NBCUniversal Cable and New Media Distribution that adds a variety of shows to its Prime Instant Video offering.

As part of the agreement, Prime subscribers got exclusive unlimited subscription streaming access to prior seasons of NBC's Grimm and USA's Suits and Covert Affairs on May 16th.

Later this year, users will get access to NBC's Hannibal and in early 2014 will be able to stream Syfy's new show Defiance.

The deal also includes such shows as NBC's Smash and Syfy's Alphas, Eureka and Warehouse 13 shows.

In addition, the agreement will make such kids fare as Curious George and Land Before Time available on Kindle FreeTime Unlimited.

"We listen carefully to our customers to find out which TV shows and movies they find the most entertaining," said Brad Beale, director of digital video content acquisition for Amazon in a statement. "Our expanded agreement with NBCUniversal gives Prime members access to even more exclusive content that they can stream instantly, at no additional cost."

Frances Manfredi, president, NBCUniversal Cable and New Media Distribution, added in a statement that "with Amazon, we're giving our established viewers a chance to catch up on what they missed while simultaneously reaching and engaging new audiences who may not have seen these great series on their premiering networks."