Amazon Expands Disc+ On Demand

Amazon.com

has expanded its Disc+ On Demand service to over 10,000 titles. The

service allows customers who purchased a DVD or Blu-ray disc from Amazon

to immediately access the title at the Amazon Video on Demand online

service and view it on their computers or on more than 200 Internet

connected TV, Blu-ray players and set-top boxes.

"When we

launched Disc+ On Demand last year, we were excited by the

overwhelmingly positive response from our customers," noted Steve

Oliver, category leader for Amazon.com DVD in a statement. "Customers

love instant gratification and this program allows customers to watch

Disc+ On Demand titles instantly, without having to wait for their DVD

or Blu-ray to arrive in the mail."