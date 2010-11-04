Amazon Expands Disc+ On Demand
Amazon.com
has expanded its Disc+ On Demand service to over 10,000 titles. The
service allows customers who purchased a DVD or Blu-ray disc from Amazon
to immediately access the title at the Amazon Video on Demand online
service and view it on their computers or on more than 200 Internet
connected TV, Blu-ray players and set-top boxes.
"When we
launched Disc+ On Demand last year, we were excited by the
overwhelmingly positive response from our customers," noted Steve
Oliver, category leader for Amazon.com DVD in a statement. "Customers
love instant gratification and this program allows customers to watch
Disc+ On Demand titles instantly, without having to wait for their DVD
or Blu-ray to arrive in the mail."
