Amazon Denies It’s Building Free Version of Prime Video

Amazon denied a report that the company is developing a free version of Prime Video.



“We have no plans to create a free, ad-supported version of Prime Video,” an Amazon spokesperson said, in an emailed statement.



Citing multiple unnamed people said to be familiar with the plan, AdAge reported Monday that Amazon was creating a free-, ad-supported complement to its subscription-based Prime streaming video service.



If Amazon were to follow through with those reported plans, it would seeminly put the company in more direct competition with several OTT-delivered, free AVOD offerings from services such as TubiTV, Crackle, Vudu, Pluto TV, as well as the new Roku Channel.



