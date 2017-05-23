Amazon Channels Tunes in the U.K., Germany and Austria

Amazon Channels, the aggregated subscription VOD service for Amazon Prime subs that debuted in the U.S. in late 2015, has launched offerings in the United Kingdom, Germany and Austria.

Amazon Channels offers a mix of additional SVOD services that can be added on top of the baseline Prime subscription.

The U.K. version of Amazon Channels will feature more than 40 subscription VOD offerings from partners such as Discovery, Eurosport Player, Cheddar TV, CuriosityStream, ITV Hub+, hayu, Fandor, MUBI, BFI Player, MGM, Hopster, Shudder (from AMC Networks), and Heera, Amazon’s own Bollywood SVOD channel.

The version for Germany and Austria is starting off with more than 25 SVOD services, including offerings such as Syfy Horror, MUBI, GEO Television, MGM, Motorvision TV, Terra X, E! Entertainment, and Kixi Select.

