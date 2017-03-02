Amazon Channels Tunes In ‘Heera’

Amazon Channels has launched Heera, a curated SVOD service featuring movies, serialized shows and content for kids in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Bengali.

Amazon Channels is selling Heera for $4.99 per month (following a seven-day free trial) to Amazon Prime subscribers. The new offering focused on Indian film and TV content is launching with “several hundred titles,” the company said.

Amazon Channels said Heera will provide a library of classic and new titles, including Bollywood titles such as Sultan (starring Salman Khan), Kapoor and Sons (with Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt), and Fan (starring Shah Rukh Khan), as well as regional hits that include Kabali (2016’s top Tamil movie), Marathi classic Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, and Telugu’s Eega.

Heera is the second curated SVOD service from Amazon Channels, following the recent debut of Anime Strike, which also fetches $4.99 per month.



