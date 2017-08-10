Amazon Channels Adds BritBox

BritBox, the SVOD service from the BBC and ITV focused on British television, is expanding its reach with entry on Amazon Channels, an aggregated offering of subscription OTT services available to Amazon Prime members.

Like the stand-alone BritBox service, the offering through Amazon Channels also costs $6.99 per month. Both online avenues offer a seven-day free trial to the service.

BritBox launched in the U.S. in March, and is the exclusive SVOD home to premieres here of shows such asIn The Dark, The Moorside,and Mum, and series that includePoirot, Upstairs Downstairs, Miss Marple, and classicDoctor Who. A “Now” category offers episodes of several programs, includingEastendersandEmmerdale, 24 hours after their initial broadcast in the U.K.



For more, go to multichannel.com.