Amazon To Buy Out LoveFilm, The 'Netflix of Europe'

Amazon.com struck a deal to acquire the shares it doesn't already own

of LoveFilm International, a privately held movie-subscription provider

known as the European version of Netflix.

Amazon.com previously

owned 42% of LoveFilm; the buyout values the company at about $320

million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

London-based LoveFilm

-- with under 1.6 million subscribers -- operates today in the United

Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Denmark. LoveFilm bought Amazon's

European DVD rental service in 2008. The service provides DVD and games

rental-by-mail as well as streaming films and TV shows instantly over

the Internet to PCs, Internet enabled TVs and PlayStation 3 game

consoles.

