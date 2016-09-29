Amazon Adds Voice Control to New Fire TV Stick

Amazon Sept. 28 unveiled a new version of its Fire TV Stick streaming device, featuring an improved processor and a remote enabled with Alexa voice control. Available Oct. 20, the Fire TV Stick retails for $40, the same price as the original version released in late 2014.

“The new Amazon Fire TV Stick has been completely redesigned with incredible performance, powerful voice search and the included Alexa-powered remote to deliver instant access to a vast selection of movies, TV shows, games and Alexa skills…,” Marc Whitten, VP of Amazon Fire TV, said in a statement.

The Alexa Voice Remote will enable voice-controlled content search across more than 90 apps and channels, Amazon said, and the upgraded processor makes the HDMI streaming device 30% faster than the original.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick announcement came two days after competitor Roku shared that it’s releasing a new $30 HDMI streaming media stick, the Roku Express, available Oct. 9.