AltspaceVR Is Back From the Dead

AltspaceVR will live on as it has entered "deep discussions” to keep the social VR service afloat, the company explained in an email sent Tuesday night to its community.



It’s an about face, as AltspaceVR, a startup that counted Comcast Ventures among its backers, announced late last month that it was shutting down the service on the evening of Aug. 3 after a fresh batch of funding fell through.



Related: AltspaceVR Shutting Down



“AltspaceVR is going to live on,” the company explained in the email. “You all made this happen by sharing memories, videos, tweets, and emails. You told the world how much AltspaceVR meant to you and how you had made good memories and lasting friendships. Your messages of encouragement brought us smiles during a pretty gloomy time.”



Go to multichannel.com for more.