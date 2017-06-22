Altice USA Makes Impressive NYSE Debut

Altice USA stock rose as high as $32.74 per share, up 9% or $2.74 each from its $30 IPO price, in its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



Altice USA, a subsidiary of European telecom giant Altice N.V.,priced its IPO Wednesday nightat $30 per share. The cable company, which bought Suddenlink Communications in December 2015 and Cablevision Systems in June 2016, offered about 63.9 million shares to the public, raising about $1.9 billion.



The stock peaked at $32.74 each before closing at $32.71 per share on June 22.



Go to multichannel.com for the full story.