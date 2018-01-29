Altice USA Integrates Netflix Across Optimum Footprint on New Platform

Altice USA said it has completed an integration with Netflix across its Optimum (former Cablevision Systems) footprint on Altice One, its recently launched connectivity hub that combines access to over-the-top content alongside the service provider’s own video offerings.



RELATED: Altice USA Unveils ‘Altice One’



The operator noted that current customers of Altice One and Netflix will be prompted to sign in when accessing the Netflix service on the platform for the first time. Altice One customers without a Netflix membership will be able to sign up for Netflix service directly through Altice One. Altice is also preparing to introduce a remote for Altice One that features a Netflix button.



RELATED: Altice USA Hawks Nest Smart Home Products



In addition to replacing the video function of the set-top box, Altice One is an all-in-one device that integrates the function of the set-top box, modem and router, and supports multiple services, including video, voice and high-speed internet, a cloud DVR, and an advanced/personalized guide. It also integrates OTT services such as Netflix, YouTube and Pandora.



“We are very pleased with our progress in rolling out Altice One and the positive response from customers,” Hakim Boubazine, co-president and COO of Altice USA, said in a statement. “We are also excited to announce our partnership with Netflix and to provide our customers with seamless access to Netflix content on Altice One. Altice One combines the latest video, internet and connectivity technologies into One immersive experience as we make it simple for our customers to find what they want to watch and access all of their subscriptions in one place. This is just the beginning of the Altice One experience and we look forward to unveiling more content and innovative features for our customers.”



“Now, Altice One customers who subscribe to Netflix can easily access their favorite Netflix shows and movies directly on Altice One, without juggling different cords and remotes,” added Paul Perryman, vice president of business development, Netflix. “And, with the upcoming Altice One remote control featuring a Netflix direct access button, they’ll be able to quickly access Netflix and enjoy their favorite content.”