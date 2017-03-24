Altice USA Gives Lightpath a Bigger Voice

Altice USA said it’s boosting the capabilities of its Lightpath voice services via the intro of Unified Communications and Hosted Contact Center services for mid-sized and enterprise-level business customers in the New York metro area.

Lightpath Unified Communications enables employees to access an “enterprise-grade” softphone for anywhere access, a centralized contact system, as well as instant messenger, and video conferencing apps. The Lightpath Hosted Contact Center adds a cloud-based approach to customer service support.

Altice USA, which acquired Cablevision Systems last year and closed its purchase of Suddenlink in late 2015, said it has also simplified access to its Hosted Voice product, which can now be purchased as a standalone offering that includes local and long distance calling. The service was previously sold only when bundled with internet service.

“As our customers’ businesses become more complex and communications demands evolve, Altice USA is focused on offering the latest feature sets and tools available to introduce flexibility, efficiencies and revenue opportunities for our customers,” Kevin Stephens, executive VP of Altice Business, said in a statement.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.