Altice USA Forms Business Unit

Altice USA has formed a new business unit that further integrates its acquisitions of Cablevision Systems and Suddenlink Communications.

The new division, called Altice Business, combines Lightpath, Optimum Business and Suddenlink Business and will deliver data, voice, video and managed services to large-, mid-sized and small businesses using its combo of fiber networks and its DOCSIS/HFC plant.

Under the new banner, Altice Business serves more than 375,000 U.S. businesses across 21 states, with a network that includes over 14,000 fiber-lit locations, including more than 8,000 locations in the New York metro area. Kevin Stephens is heading it up as executive VP of Altice Business.

Altice, which posted $323.94 million in business and wholesale revenues in Q2, noted that it will also bring to the U.S. market products developed by Altice Labs, its innovation and R&D center based in Portugal.

