Altice USA Files IPO Documents

Altice USA, the domestic cable arm of European telecom giant Altice N.V., made good on its promise of last year, filing documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday for an initial public offering of stock.

The registration statement did not include how much of the company Altice would offer to the public, when it would offer shares or at what price it expected to offer its stock. Those details are expected to come in later filings. Bloomberg said last week that it expected Altice USA to offer about 20% of the company to the public.

JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Altice said last year that it was contemplating an IPO. It's parent company already is public, trading on the Euronext exchange.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.



(Photo via 401(K) 2012's Flickr. Image taken on Feb. 21, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)

