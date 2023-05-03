Altice USA Drops in Q1 on Accelerated Broadband Customer Losses

Altice USA saw profitability, revenue and its stock price all drop Wednesday after it reported accelerated losses among both broadband and video subscribers in the first quarter.

Residential broadband users declined by 19,000 in the first quarter vs. 12,000 in the same period last year.

Within that broadband umbrella, fiber deployment had its best quarter yet, adding 38,000 customers.

And improved was the performance of bundled linear video, which saw 60,000 Altice cord-cutters in the first quarter vs. 73,600 in the same January-March period last year.

But Long Island City, New York-based Altice USA is now a connectivity company, and the slowing overall growth of its high-speed internet business can’t be masked by trinkets including a fledgling mobile unit, which added 8,000 lines in Q1.

Total revenue for the No. 4 U.S. cable operator was down 5.3% year over year in Q1 to $2.29 billion, while net income declined to $25.9 million vs. $196.6.

Altice USA was down around 2.7% in after-hours trading Wednesday.

Adjusted EBITDA declined 12.4% to $868.4 million.

You can read Altice USA's Q1 earnings release here (opens in new tab).

“Altice USA’s first-quarter results reflect a continuation of the strategy we introduced in February centered on growing our broadband and mobile businesses to set a path to return to sustainable customer, revenue, and cash flow growth,” Altice USA CEO Dennis Mathew said in a statement.

“The company made significant progress in driving key initiatives to increase the reliability and performance of our networks and enhance our products and customer experience, which contributed to an exceptional quarter in terms of broadband network construction as well as the best ever fiber net additions,” Mathew added. “As we move through 2023, we will continue to build on our go-to-market strategies to provide customers with seamless connections, flexibility and simplicity as evidenced by this week’s introduction of Optimum Complete, which combines our powerful internet and mobile products into one bundle to deliver the full portfolio of Optimum connectivity solutions at a great value.”