Altice USA to Close Connecticut Call Centers

Altice USA said it will shutter its call center in Shelton, Conn., as well as a back office operation in nearby Stratford in November, resulting in the loss of about 600 positions at the company.

The moves come on the heels of Altice USA’s decision to shutter a former Suddenlink Communications call center in Greenville, N.C., which will affect about 81 jobs. However, the final job impact in Greenville could be lighter as some employees are expected to move to other positions within the company.

Altice USA purchased Cablevision Systems in June for $17.8 billion and Suddenlink in December for about $9.1 billion. As part of the state approval process, Altice agreed not to reduce any customer facing positions in New York for four years or in New Jersey for two years. That provision was not part of the approval process in Connecticut.

Altice will offer its Connecticut employees full severance and out-placement services and they will be eligible to apply for open positions elsewhere in the company. Altice USA will continue to employ several hundred workers in Connecticut after the affected operations are closed.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.