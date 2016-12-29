Altice USA, AMC Networks Reach Carriage Deal

AMC Networks has reached a carriage agreement with Altice USA for its six cable networks—AMC, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, BBC America and BBC World News.

According to people familiar with the deal, the pact is a long-term agreement. No other details were available. Officials at both Altice USA and AMC confirmed the agreement but declined to disclose terms.

The pact avoids the fireworks of past negotiations between AMC Networks and other distributors. In January, AMC Networks reached a deal with the National Cable Television Cooperative after weeks of contentious talks regarding pricing and carriage of additional channels.

In November, the prgrammer began running crawls on its AMC channel—the home of the highest rated scripted program on TV, The Walking Dead—that it could be dropped from Altice USA systems if a deal wasn’t reached by Dec. 31.

