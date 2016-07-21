Altice Halts Freewheel Sales

About a month after polishing off its acquisition of Cablevision Systems, Altice has moved ahead with a plan to eventually phase out Freewheel, the WiFi-only phone service that Cablevision launched in early 2015.

The Freewheel website notes that the operator has stopped taking new orders for the service, but that it will keep the service going for existing customers.

“We will no longer be selling Freewheel to new customers. All existing customers will be able to continue enjoying Freewheel,” the site explains.

A similar message recently has been added to the Freewheel FAQ.

