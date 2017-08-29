Altice Donating $50,000 to Harvey Relief

Add broadband company Altice (Suddenlink, Optimum) to the list of those putting their money and time where their corporate hearts are in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.



The company said it is making a $50,000 donation to the Red Cross and is also giving the organization free ad time on its systems to assist with the recovery efforts.



It is also automatically crediting any service and equipment losses back to Aug. 25, will not charge for damaged equipment, and has started an Employee Disaster Relief Fund with a corporate match, and is sending employees from around the country.



In addition, the Suddenlink retail store in Victoria, Tex., is providing free WiFi and charging stations to everyone, as well as providing TVs "so residents can stay up-to-date with the local news."