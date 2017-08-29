ABC, KTRK Step Up To Help Out Post-Harvey

Disney and its owned ABC affiliate KTRK Houston have committed $1 million to the Red Cross to support recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.



The Disney owned station group has also announced a "day of giving" Aug. 31 seeking donations from the community. That will be a team effort between ABC affils and the network's Good Morning America.



Disney employees who donate will have their pledges matched dollar for dollar, the company said.



“Our hearts go out to everyone in the devastating path of this historic storm,” said Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company. “It’s hard to fully appreciate the impact, in part because it isn’t over yet. But we know thousands of people have lost everything and now face the daunting challenge of putting their lives and communities back together, and we’re using our unique resources and reach to help those in need.”



Harvey's impact is expected to be in the tens of billions of dollars, according to various reports.



(Photo via the Texas National Guard’s flickr and taken by Staff Sgt. Tim Pruitt. Image uploaded on Aug. 28, 2017 and used per a Creative Commons 2.0 license. The image was cropped to fit the 16x9 aspect ratio.)