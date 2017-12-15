Altice Beefs Up International Programming

Altice USA is beefing up its ethnic programming offerings, adding a several networks to its international TV packages, including Spanish, French and Russian-language networks for its Optimum and Suddenlink customers.



In Altice’s Optimum New York tri-state area system, this includes launching the company’s first French-language TV package as well as significantly refreshed Spanish and Russian-language video packages, while customers in Suddenlink regions will enjoy an improved and enhanced Spanish-language TV offering.



“Altice USA is committed to delivering the highest quality entertainment experience possible, and we are excited to unveil these enhanced international TV offerings to meet the programming needs of our diverse U.S. customer base,” said chief operating officer Hakim Boubazine in a statement. “These new packages offer exciting channels at a great value, providing our customers with content that will allow them to stay better connected to their culture and heritage.”



The new Spanish-language TV packages for Optimum and Suddenlink customers better cater to the Spanish language populations the company serves and features new in-language content, including music, movies, as well as kids and lifestyle programming.



Suddenlink’s refreshed Conexión Única package features more than 30 Spanish-language channels, including five new networks: celebrity news channel HOLA TV; kids’ network Kids Central; Latin concert channel Tarima TV; wellness network INTI TV; and information network Teleformula:



The Optimum en español package, with about 50 Spanish-language channels will offer the five channels in the Suddenlink package as well as news and entertainment network Canal America; regional Mexican music channel Video Rola; novella channel RCN Novelas; Dominican entertainment channel TV Quisqueya; and talk, news and entertainment network Venevisión.



The new Optimum French package will include news networks BFMTV and i24 News (French) and news and entertainment network TV5MONDE.



Optimum currently has about six channels in its Optimum Russian package, and will add comedy network THT.



In addition, some international channels are available for viewing on mobile devices via the Optimum and Suddenlink TV apps. Altice USA Optimum TV customers also have access to foreign-language programming On Demand.