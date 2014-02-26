Alticast Gets Behind ‘Major’ Cloud DVR Deployment

Alticast said it’s on the winning end of a “major” cloud-based DVR deployment undreway at Korean Telecom SkyLife, a top satellite TV service operator in South Korea.

Alticast’s Media Cloud Platform will drive SkyLife onDemand, a “large-scale” cloud DVR service. The operator will offer that alongside its direct-to-home TV service that was launched in 2009 and now features multiscreen TV Everywhere services and a catch-up service.

Alticast Media Cloud Platform is comprised of four primary components: a cloud content ingest/delivery system, a cloud service system, a cloud media storage system and a cloud streaming system. SkyLife is also using the Alticast AltiProtect digital rights management platform to protect recorded content.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.