Alliance Takes Aim At Retrans In Ads

The American Television Alliance, which is another

name for "cable operators and others for retrans reform," has taken

its campaign to the pages of print publications targeting Washington decision

makers and a national audience.

The ads are all scheduled to run this week in 10

publications including Roll Call and Communications Daily.

A source said that the six-figure ad buy was in

part meant to provide a parting reminder to legislators about the issue as they

head out the door at the end of the week to try to get re-elected.

The alliance was formed by a "strange

bedfellows" mix of companies and organizations including Cablevision,

Verizon, Dish Network, AT&T U-verse, the American Cable Association, Public

Knowledge, the Parents Television Council and Starz, as well as about two dozen

others.

Theirs is a two-front effort to try and get

Congress to legislate change, or the FCC to act on a petition--filed by many of

the alliance members--to institute "reforms" including standstill

agreements and outside arbitration.

Independent producers (ATVA members and others), including

representatives of Outdoor Channel, Retirement Living TV and Gospel Music

Channel, flew into D.C. last week to pitch the FCC and the Hill on retrans

reform.