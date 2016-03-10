Alliance for IP Media Solutions Adds Three Members

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS)—a group of media and broadcast industry suppliers promoting open standards and interoperability for the broadcast industry’s transition to IP—has added three new members.

Embrionix, a Quebec-based manufacturer of audio and video processing and conversion devices, CE giant Panasonic Corp. and Tektronix, which manufatures video and mobile test protocol equipment, are the latest to join AIMS, which has steadily increased its ranks since launching in December.

Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, The Telos Alliance, 5280 Broadcast, AJA Video Systems and Harmonic have all become AIMS members since January, joining founders Grass Valley, Imagine Communications, Lawo, Nevion and Snell Advanced Media.

“Panasonic is a proud supporter of AIMS and its roadmap. The transition to IP brings exciting creative possibilities, the opportunity for new workflows and solutions, and a positive force for change,” Kunihiko Miyagi, director of Panasonic’s professional AV business unit, said in a statement. “Creating an end to end ecosystem built on existing standards, enables the ease of use and interoperability that is an important enabler to the changing production landscape.”

AIMS’ efforts are centered on the adoption and standardization of open protocols for media over IP, with an initial focus on the VSF TR-03, VSF TR-04, SMPTE 2022-6 and AES67 standards.

“As an early provider of products enabling the transition to IP-based video workflows, Tektronix has been involved in a number of proofs of concept,” Paul Robinson, CTO of Tektronix, said in a statement. “It is clear from this experience that having vendors working closely together to ensure interoperability will be of tremendous benefit to our customers. Interoperability is key to the successful adoption and deployment of any set of new standards and at Tektronix we are delighted to be able to contribute to AIMS.”