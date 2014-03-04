At 'AllFront' Presentation, Weather Co. Touts New Morning Show

Enjoying a surge in ratings after rebranding the Weather Channel with the tagline "It's amazing out there," the Weather Co. touted its soon-to-launch morning show AMHQ during an "all-front" presentation to advertisers Tuesday.

Chris Raleigh, senior vp of cable and cross-platform ad sales said the brand relaunch has boosted ratings 30% over last year's levels, with prime time originals spiking 64%. Digital video views across its mobile apps and websites are up more than 300%, the company reported.

AMHQ, which features longtime former Good Morning America anchor Sam Champion, aims to capitalize on research indicating one in three viewers of Weather either start or end the day with the brand. Champion introduced news anchor Anaridis Rodriguez, who is joining Weather from WLPP in Springfield, Mass. Maria LaRosa and Mike Bettes are previously announced on-air personalities on the show, which will air weekdays from 7 to 10 a.m. ET beginning March 17.

Weather Channel network president David Clark announced four new series to premiere in 2014 alongside four returning originals. New entrants include Tornado Alley and Catching Hell, about spearfishing in the Gulf of Mexico.