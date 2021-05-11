ALLBLK Renews Three Scripted Series

Streaming service ALLBLK has renewed three of its scripted series as it continues to focus on developing scripted fare.

The AMC Networks-owned service has greenlit a second season of For The Love Of Jason, which follows the exploits of a 30-something single man trying to date; a third season of Double Cross, which chronicles vigilante twins working to solve local crimes, and a fourth season of nighttime soap opera series A House Divided.

“ALLBLK is quickly becoming the destination for fans seeking unlimited access to Black-focused programming and entertainment,” said ALLBLK & WEtv general manager Brett Dismuke said in a statement. “Our original series are not simply regurgitated versions of what’s on competitive networks…thus, they continue to develop passionate and committed audiences who waste no time letting us know what they want to see. We’re thrilled to renew these series – For the Love of Jason, Double Cross, and A House Divided – three great examples of ALLBLK’s commitment to developing authentic, riveting, and addictive storylines told by the Black creative community.”

