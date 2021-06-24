ALLBLK Developing New Drama Series from Colman Domingo

Streaming service ALLBLK will produce a new family drama series from actor/producer Colman Domingo.

The series West Philly, Baby follows the journey of a Philadelphia family forced to grapple with their matriarch’s declining memory amidst uncovering long held family secrets that shake the foundation of their home. The series is based on the 2019 stage play Dot, produced by Domingo, who has starred in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead.

West Philly, Baby, part of Domingo’s first-look deal with AMC Studios under his Edith Productions banner, will be executive produced by Domingo and Alisa Tager, according to ALLBLK.

“We've had a long and very distinctive and successful partnership with Colman, going all the way back to Victor Strand and the first season of Fear the Walking Dead,” said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, in a statement. “West Philly, Baby is a project that is very personal to Colman, based on his award-winning play, and we are thrilled to bring it to the screen, initially on our ALLBLK streaming service, through his overall deal with AMC Studios.”

ALLBLK & WE tv general manager Brett Dismuke added: “As a fan of Colman’s dating back to his early work with Spike Lee, the dynamic he has brought to so many impactful pieces over the years has been a true pleasure to watch. The opportunity to marry ALLBLK with AMC and Colman’s in-house relationship for this first-ever co-production between our two brands feels truly serendipitous. Audiences will be in for a real treat with West Philly, Baby.”