Netflix Unveils Trailer for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Original Film

Netflix Monday unveiled the official trailer for its original movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which will debut on the streaming service Dec. 18.

The movie, based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play and executive produced by Denzel Washington, stars Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman in his last film role, and follows the story of legendary "Mother of the Blues" Ma Rainey's 1927 recording session in Chicago, and the efforts of white management to control the process, according to Netflix.

Also starring in the film are Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, Dusan Brown and Taylour Paige, said the service.