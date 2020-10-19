HBO Lines Up More 'Euphoria'

HBO will telecast two special episodes of its Emmy Award-winning series Euphoria beginning in December, the network said Monday.

The freshman series, which stars Emmy Award-winning actress Zendaya, will return for the first of two episodes on Dec. 6, according to the network. The episode, titled Trouble Don't Last Always, will follow Zendaya's character Rue as she celebrates Christmas, said HBO. The episode also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season one.

The network did not reveal the premiere date and title for the second episode. HBO in July renewed Euphoria for a second season.

Euphoria is executive produced by Sam Levinson along with Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon.