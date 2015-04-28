Allant Upgrades Audience Interconnect Platform

With advanced advertising systems likely to be a major topic at the INTX Show in Chicago next week, Allant has released a new version of its Audience Interconnect platform for advanced advertising.

Allant is a major provider of advanced TV advertising research and measurement products.

Its Audience Interconnect offering is designed to provide a unified platform for audience segmentation and campaign measurement that supports both addressable and non-addressable media.

In a statement, Eric Schmitt, Allant executive VP of TV and media, noted that “Allant makes it seamless for buyers and sellers to specify audience segments while delivering verified true reach/frequency accountability ROI. People have been talking about this kind of granular segmentation and measurement for years, and the industry is more than ready for this.”