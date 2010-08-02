All of Suddenlink's Techs Get SCTE-Certified

Suddenlink Communications announced that as of Friday, July 23, all broadband technicians and installers employed for at least 90 days have attained at least one professional certification from the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers -- making it the first major MSO to reach this milestone.

To date, more than 1,500 Suddenlink engineers and other field personnel have earned more than 3,000 SCTE certifications, since the cable operator launched its "Careerlink" technical training initiative in the second half of 2008.

Suddenlink estimates the program has saved millions of dollars and cut subscriber churn. Specifically, between the end of 2008 and 2009, the MSO said it realized a 10% reduction in repeat service calls and a 4% reduction in customer churn.

"The effects of SCTE certification and our Careerlink program have been felt throughout the organization," Suddenlink CEO Jerry Kent said in a statement. "We made this investment because we know that enhancing the knowledge and skills of our workforce leads to greater customer satisfaction and improved operating results. We have every intention of continuing this initiative and introducing similar development programs for other members of our workforce."

