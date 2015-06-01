Albert Cheng Joins Amazon Studios as COO

Amazon Studios has announced a couple of major hires, with Albert Cheng joining the division as their new COO and Bob Berney heading up their movies distribution and marketing.

Cheng had been the top digital executive at the Disney ABC Television Group, most recently serving as executive VP and chief product officer of digital media. While at Disney, Cheng’s digital group racked up a number of firsts, including the first iPad app to include full episodes of network series and he won a number of honors, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Advanced Interactive Television.

Cheng announced in April that he would be leaving Disney in May.

In the new post, Cheng will oversee Amazon Studios’ efforts across all business operations and software development.

In addition, Amazon Studios announced that Bob Berney had joined as head of movies distribution and marketing. Berney comes to Amazon from indie film marketing and distribution company Picturehouse, where as CEO he relaunched the company.

In his new role at Amazon, he will be responsible for overseeing distribution and marketing for all Amazon Original Movies.

In January of 2015, Amazon announced that it would produce and acquire original movies for theatrical distribution with an early window for Amazon Prime members.