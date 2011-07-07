Akira Harada Joins Ikegami Electronics U.S.A.

Ikegami Electronics named Akira Harada president and CEO of Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., Inc., which is a major supplier of HD cameras and other equipment for the broadcast and professional production market.

Harada, who is a 28-year veteran of Ikegami, joins the U.S. division from Ikegami Electronics Europe, where he served as president and CEO for the past 10 years.

"I am honored to assume my new position as President and CEO of Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., Inc. at such an exciting time in the Company's history," Harada stated, in a statement. "Ikegami is providing the products our customers need for the transition to DTV and HDTV. These include Ikegami's range of HD multi-format CMOS cameras, the GFSeries' tapeless GFCam Flash camcorder, HD multi-format LCD broadcast monitors in a range of sizes, and many other industry-leading products."