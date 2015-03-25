Akamai: Average Global Internet Speeds Fall Flat in Q4

Global average Internet speeds were relatively unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2014, rising just 0.7%, to 4.5 Mbps, according Akamai’s latest State of the Internet Report.

The world fared better with respect to average peak connection speeds, which jumped 8.4%, to 29.9 Mbps, from the year-ago quarter, Akamai said.

South Korea held crown with an average connection speed of 22.2 Mbps, up 1.6% year-on-year, followed by Hong Kong (16.8 Mbps), Japan (15.2 Mbps) and Sweden (14.6%).

