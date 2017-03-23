AirTV Firmware Update Stitches OTA Channels to Guide

AirTV, the new OTA/OTT combo device for cord-cutters, has filled a gap in its functionality with the release of a firmware update that enables the guide to integrate local channels received over-the-air.

The update, spotted this week by Cord Cutters News, is confirmed by the current AirTV FAQ, which notes that “OTA channels are now fully integrated into your My TV homescreen and Guide.”

Per the FAQ, AirTV Players should upgrade their firmware stacks automatically, but also points to a way for customers to do the update manually.

The Android TV-based AirTV player and adapter were introduced at CES in January, where it demonstrated the beta version of a full antenna integration capability that combined Sling TV’s OTT service with over-the-air TV channels on a unified interface.



