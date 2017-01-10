AirTV Appears to Be Off to Hot Start

AirTV LLC appears to have underestimated the early consumer response to a new retail product that enables cord-cutters to blend over-the-top and over-the-air TV content via a unified platform.

“Due to overwhelming initial response, orders placed at this time will ship in approximately 2 weeks,” the purchase page for the AirTV Player and AirTV Adapter explains. “An email including the tracking number will be sent once the order ships. Thank you for your interest in the AirTV Player.”

Following months of rumors and leaks about the product, AirTV LLC, a subsidiary of Dish DBS Corp., used last week’s CES in Las Vegas to introduce the AirTV Player (with a voice remote) for $99 and an AirTV Adapter (to tune OTA channels) for $39.99—or $129.99 for the discounted bundle. AirTV is also pitching a Pro Install service to help customers install and set-up OTA antennas.

The 4K-capable AirTV platform is also optimized for Sling TV, Dish’s OTT-TV service, integrates Netflix, and supports a library of apps and services from Google Play.

