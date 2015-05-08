aioTV Patent Targets Mixing of TV with OTT

aioTV, a Denver-based maker of video software and HDMI “pass-through” boxes, said it has scored a patent for metadata normalization and video playback, elements that can help MVPDs and other providers offer a blend of linear, on-demand and OTT video.

The patent (U.S. No. 9,027,065) describes a “method and system for creating video channels for delivery of content from multiple platforms,” was filed on March 18, 2014, and issued on May 5, 2015.

“The system includes a package generation module by which a service provider may define a package of both traditional and OTT channels to offer to subscribers in a unified programming interface,” the patent filing notes. “When a user uses the interface to select a set of video channels, the system compiles the set of the video channels in a subscriber package of both television and OTT channels.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.