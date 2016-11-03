AIMS Adds Ericsson, Calrec Audio

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS)—the nonprofit group promoting adoption of open-standards for the transition to IP-based broadcast and production workflows—has added another four members, including Calrec Audio, Ericsson, Rohde & Schwarz and Xilinx.

The additions bring the ranks of AIMS to nearly 60. Calrec Audio is a supplier of broadcast audio-mixing consoles; Ericsson currently carries roughly 40% of worldwide mobile traffic over its networks; Rohde & Schwarz is a manufacturer of test and measurement equipment for wireless communications; and Xilinx produces systems, multicore and multiprocessor systems on chips.

"AIMS will only accomplish its mission because our dedicated members are willing to share in the effort to foster the adoption of open standards and specifications around IP technology," AIMS board chair Michael Cronk said in a statement. "Calrec, Ericsson, Rohde & Schwarz, and Xilinx are all leaders in their fields who have already made strides within their own companies. Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue down the path to IP standardization."