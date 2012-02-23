AFTRA Members Approve New Network Agreement

AFTRA members have voted overwhelmingly (96%) to approve a new three-year agreement with ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and other producers for a successor agreement to their current contract (the AFTRA National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting).

According to AFTRA the key is a 1% increase in employer contributions to health and retirement funds, bringing the total employer contribution to 16.5%.

The agreement will also mean a 6% pay boost over the life of the agreement for most members, which includes more than 70,000 performers and broadcasters.

Other highlights according to AFTRA are an increase in hazard pay for dancers from $80 to $100 per day, overtime for singers will kick in after the seventh hour instead of the ninth hour, and a prohibition on discrimination in employment based on gender identity.

A tentative deal among negotiators was struck last fall, was approved by the board unanimously in

January and sent to the rank and file for their votes.