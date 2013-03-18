After the Upfront: CMT Brings Country to Times Square

Country Music Television got an early start this year by

strutting its new slate of shows in front of advertisers on March 5 at Times

Center's auditorium near Times Square. It was clear that while the network

remains firmly in the country music trenches, it's branching out to include

four new series including Cops Reloaded, Hillbillies for Hire,an

untitled project with Cassadee Pope and The Dirty South. CMT also

announced during it's launching a new division centered on news and

documentaries. In what's becoming de rigeur when it comes to luring advertisers

to the annual parade of networks, CMT brought out singer Sheryl Crow, who

performed a mini, four-song concert to set the tone and mood for the event.

Cops Reloaded is a rebooted version of Fox's Cops that

will premiere March 25. The untitled Pope project will star Voice winner

Cassadee Pope and offer a behind-the-scenes look into her career. The Dirty

South will be styled after sister network MTV's Jersey Shore and

will premiere in the fall. Hillbilliesfor Hire will premiere in

the summer and center on the owners of "Hillbillies for Hire," a

custom prank shop in Polk County, Fla. Advertisers got glimpses of CMT's new

slate as well as those previously announced including new series Dog and

Beth: On the Hunt, Guntucky and Bounty Hunters.

Broadcasting & Cable's K.C. Neel caught

up with Viacom's Ellen Dominus, senior VP, entertainment sales, to get a bird's

eye view on how CMT's third upfront presentation was received. She oversees

CMT, Comedy Central, Spike and TV Land's sales efforts. She's well versed in

these dog-and-pony shows, having served as national broadcast buyer for BBDO

before joining Viacom two decades ago. Below is an edited version of the

electronic interview:

What message were

you trying to get across at the event?

Last year, CMT delivered on our promise to launch new, broad-appeal series

that would become definitive hits for the channel. We laid the groundwork for

2013 to be a breakout year, and will continue to deliver bolder, louder series

like My Big Redneck Vacation and Swamp Pawn, along with must-see

music specials CMT Crossroads and CMT Music Awards.

What's the most

important thing that people don't know about your network?

CMT is on a roll. In 2012, we launched three of our top four original

series in network history, including our highest-rated series ever, My Big

Redneck Vacation. The numbers of originals on-air increased 43% last year

and there are more shows in development than ever before. We just announced a

News & Docs division, which will give us new opportunities to cover topical

stories through the CMT filter. It's a busy and exciting time for us.

What goals did you

set for the network with this presentation? Did it achieve what you wanted it

to achieve?

It's always our goal to bring a little bit of Nashville to Madison Avenue

to ensure that our city friends feel the power of country -- both the music and

the lifestyle. Between the reaction we got to our content and Sheryl Crow's

performance, I'd say we hit it out of the park!

What questions did

you get from buyers?

How do I get my clients first crack at the Cassadee Pope project? And how

do we get them involved in your new Documentary properties?

What kind of

follow-up will you have with buyers?

We're already having in-depth meetings with our clients, bringing their

brands even more meaningful ways to partner with CMT.

Was there more party

than presentation, or vice versa? Would you do it that way again?

We kept the event tight to two hours which included the reception, and

received great feedback from our guests about that.

Did you get to

sample the food?

I did -- and enjoyed some of the best

lemonade I've had in years!

What

will you do again next year and what will you change up?

We're expecting to see big growth for CMT this

year, and I wouldn't be surprised if that helped fuel a bigger event next year!